SL vs AFG, 1st ODI LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Online And On Tv, Laptop, Mobile

SL vs AFG, 1st ODI FREE Live Streaming: Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will look to start the series on a winning note. With both sides well-matched, it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash.

Dasun Shanaka Misses Out; Sri Lanka Announce Squad For Afghanistan ODIs

Pallekele: With the one-off Test done, the focus shifts to white-ball cricket where Sri Lanka hosts Afghanistan in the first ODI on Friday at Pallekelle. Both teams will look to start the series on a winning note. With both sides well-matched, it is expected to be a mouthwatering clash.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI online and on TV in India:

When will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match will be played at 2:30 PM IST.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match played?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

How we can watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI Match Free Live Streaming on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live-telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match can be watched on all Sony Sports 5.

How we can Live Stream Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match online?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match Free Live Streaming can be watched on the Sony Liv app and website.

Likely PLAYING XI

Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka, A Fernando, K Mendis (C), S Samarawickrama, J Liyanage, C Asalanka, SSD Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, W Hasaranga, M Theekshana, D Chameera

Afghanistan

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, R Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, IA Khil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Shevon Daniel, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Riaz Hassan, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Qais Ahmad, Naveed Zadran, Ikram Alikhil

