SL vs AFG 1st T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online And On Tv In India

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st T20I online and on TV in India.

SL vs AFG 1st T20I Live Streaming: Wanindu Hasaranga’s Sri Lanka is going to compete against Ibrahim Zadran-led Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, on February 17. SL clean-sweeped AFG in the ODI series and will be eyeing a similar outcome in this series. On the contrary, the visitors will like to bounce back by winning this series.

Here are the details of when and where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st T20I online and on TV in India:

How to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I Series live telecast and get live streaming in India?

Viewers can watch all three Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I matches live streaming on the Sony LIV mobile app in India. The SL vs AFG T20I Series will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network.

SL vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dhanjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Patirana, Nuwan Thusara, Dilshan Madhushanka

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Ishaq

