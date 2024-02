Home

SL vs AFG 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Second ODI Between Sri Lanka And Afghanistan At Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Here is the Dream11 Team of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI match, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Probable Playing XIs.

SL vs AFG 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: All You Need To Know

SL vs AFG 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Sri Lanka will lock horns against Afghanistan for the second match of the ongoing ODI series. The hosts have already won the first match by 42 runs and now they are just a victory away to seal the series. On the other hand, Afghanistan will also look to bounce back in the second ODI at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. Here is the Dream11 Team of Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI match, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Probable Playing XIs. SL vs AFG 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable XIs For Second ODI Between Sri Lanka And Afghanistan At Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

SL vs AFG 2nd ODI Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi(vc), Sadeera Samarawickrama(c)

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan.

SL vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrema, Ramesh Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha,Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Gunasekara, Milan Ratnayake

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Ikram Alikhail (wk), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Abdul Malik, Baheer Shah, Nasir Jamal, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Zia Ur Rehman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nijat Masoud, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Naveed Zadran.

