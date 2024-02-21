Home

Here are the details of when and where to watch the 3rd T20I between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan online and on TV.

SL vs AFG 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Winless Afghanistan will look to win the last T20I to save the whitewash while facing Sri Lanka in the third T20I which will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla on February 21. Wanindu Hasaranga-led Sri Lanka must be confident after beating Afghanistan in the series and now they will also go for a whitewash. Sri Lanka were dominating in the last outing where they won the clash by 72 runs and Hasaranga picked up his 100th T20I wicket.

When will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st ODI match will be played at 7 PM IST.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match played?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla.

How we can watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I Match Free Live Streaming on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live-telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match can be watched on all Sony Sports 5.

How we can Live Stream Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 3rd T20I match online?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match Free Live Streaming can be watched on the Sony Liv app and website.

SL vs AFG Likely Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, K Mendis (wk), D de Silva, S Samarawickrama, W Hasaranga (C), C Asalanka, A Mathews, D Shanaka, M Theekshana, B Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Ishaq.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.