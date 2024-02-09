Home

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, 2:30 PM IST

SL vs AFG 1st ODI Dream11 (credit: Twitter)

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 1st ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, 2:30 PM IST: Kusal Mendis-led Sri Lanka team is set to take on Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, on February 9. SL are coming into this match after a dominant 10-wicket win against AFG in the one-off Test and would like to get off to a similar start here. On the other hand, AFG will be eyeing a winning start.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, R Gurbaz

Batters: Rahmat Shah, Chrith Aslanka, Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Gulabdin Naib, Wanindu Hasaranga, A Omarzai

Bowlers: M Theekshana

Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Pramod Madhushan

Pakistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Naveed Zadran

Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Shevon Daniel, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Riaz Hassan, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Qais Ahmad, Naveed Zadran, Ikram Alikhil

