SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, 7:00 PM IST

SL vs AFG 1st T20I Dream11 (credit: Twitter)

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, 7:00 PM IST: Wanindu Hasaranga-led Sri Lanka is set to take on Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, on February 17. SL won the ODI series and would be looking forward to the same outcome in this series. On the other hand, the Aghan side will like to bounce back by winning this series.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Angelo Mathews, Mohammad Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulabdin Naib

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madhushanka

SL vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dhanjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Patirana, Nuwan Thusara, Dilshan Madhushanka

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Ishaq

