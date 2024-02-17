By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, 7:00 PM IST
SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, 7:00 PM IST: Wanindu Hasaranga-led Sri Lanka is set to take on Ibrahim Zadran’s Afghanistan in the first T20I of the three-match series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla, on February 17. SL won the ODI series and would be looking forward to the same outcome in this series. On the other hand, the Aghan side will like to bounce back by winning this series.
Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, SL vs AFG, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11, Sri Lanka Dream11, Afghanistan Dream11, SL vs AFG, SL vs AFG Dream11, SL vs AFG Dream11 team, SL vs AFG Dream11, SL vs AFG Dream11 Team, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Fantasy team. SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 1st T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, 7:00 PM IST.
SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction
Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka
All-rounders: Angelo Mathews, Mohammad Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulabdin Naib
Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madhushanka
SL vs AFG Probable Playing XIs
Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Dhanjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Patirana, Nuwan Thusara, Dilshan Madhushanka
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq
Squads
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Ishaq
