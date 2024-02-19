Home

Sports

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, 7 PM IST

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, 7 PM IST

Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, SL vs AFG, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11, Sri Lanka Dream11, Afghanistan Dream11, SL vs AFG, SL vs AFG Dream11, SL vs AFG Dream11 team, SL vs AFG Dream11, SL vs AFG Dream11 Team, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Fantasy team.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: All You Need To Know

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: Winless Afghanistan will look to their maiden victory in the ongoing tour of Sri Lanka. Hosts already won the first game against Afghanistan and now Sri Lanka will look to register their second victory to seal the series. This is the year of T20I World Cup and this series will surely boost the morale of Sri Lanka as they were failed to perform in the ODI World Cup which was held in 2023 in India. Afghanistan also needs to buckle up to save the series as this is a do-or-die clash for them. Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Dream11 Latest News, SL vs AFG, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11, Sri Lanka Dream11, Afghanistan Dream11, SL vs AFG, SL vs AFG Dream11, SL vs AFG Dream11 team, SL vs AFG Dream11, SL vs AFG Dream11 Team, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Fantasy team. SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 2nd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, 7 PM IST.

Trending Now

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

You may like to read

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders: Angelo Mathews, Mohammad Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga(vc), Azmatullah Omarzai(c), Dhanjaya de Silva

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Naveen-ul-Haq.

SL vs AFG Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, K Mendis (wk), D de Silva, S Samarawickrama, C Asalanka, W Hasaranga (C), A Mathews, D Shanaka, M Theekshana, B Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran(c), Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Ishaq

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.