SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, 2:30 PM IST

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI: All You Need To Know

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 3rd ODI: Hosts Sri Lanka have already won the ODI series against Afghanistan as they won the first two matches of the three-match series, now they will look to whitewash the series at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. On the other hand, Afghanistan will look to win the third match to save the series whitewash. Here is the dream11 fantasy team for the third ODI between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Azmatullah Omarzai(vc), Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan.

SL vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c/wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Shevon Daniel, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Riaz Hassan, Naveed Zadran

