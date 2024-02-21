Home

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, Dambulla, 7 PM IST

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I: All You Need To Know

SL vs AFG Dream11 Prediction, 3rd T20I: Sri Lanka will lock horns against Afghanistan for the third T20I which will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. Hosts already won the series by 2-0 now Afghanistan will look to save whitewash as the have already lost the series. On the other hand, Wanindu Hasaranga-led Sri Lanka will be confident and they will go for a whitewash.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Team

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sadeera Samarawickrama

Batters: Ibrahim Zadran(c), Dasun Shanaka

All-rounders: Mohammad Nabi, Wanindu Hasaranga(vc), Angelo Mathews, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Fazalhaq Farooqi, Matheesha Pathirana.

SL vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, K Mendis (wk), D de Silva, S Samarawickrama, W Hasaranga (C), C Asalanka, A Mathews, D Shanaka, M Theekshana, B Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Squads

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga (c), Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Dilshan Madushanka, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran (c), Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Ishaq.

