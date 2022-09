Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction, Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka will lock horns against Afghanistan for the second time in Asia Cup 2022 as both teams will be involved in a Super Four match on Saturday. Sri Lanka will play against Afghanistan at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Both the teams had faced each other previously in the Asia Cup 2022 opener and Afghanistan totally dominated Sri Lanka in that clash as Sri Lanka lost that match by 8 wickets. Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match at Sharjah International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 3 Saturday. Here is Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, SL vs AFG Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, SL vs AFG Probable XIs Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20.Also Read - EXCLUSIVE | 'Yuzvendra Chahal Should be Dropped' - Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Danish Kaneria Makes BOLD Comment

TOSS: The Asia Cup T20I match toss between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take place at 7.00 PM (IST) – on September 3 Saturday.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah International Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11

Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka(C), Kusal Mendis (wk), Mohammad Nabi , Rashid Khan(VC), Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka ©, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi ©, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi