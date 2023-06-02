By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODI: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Hambantota, 10:00 AM IST June 2, Friday
Dream11 Team Prediction
SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, SL vs AFG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SL vs AFG Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Fantasy Playing Tips.
Match Details
Match: SL vs AFG, 1st ODI
Date & Time: June 2, 10:00 AM IST
Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota
SL vs AFG Dream11 Team
Captain: Kusal Mendis
Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga
Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Mendis
Batters: Angelo Mathews, Pathum Nissanka, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran,
Allrounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mohammad Nabi
Bowlers: Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Probable XIs
SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana
AFG Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
SQUADS
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhail (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Ahmad Malik
