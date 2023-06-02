Home

Sports

SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODI: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Hambantota, 10:00 AM IST June 2, Friday

SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction 1st ODI: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Hambantota, 10:00 AM IST June 2, Friday

SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, SL vs AFG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SL vs AFG Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Fantasy Playing Tips.

SL vs AFG Afghanistan Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs for Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 2023, 1st ODI

Dream11 Team Prediction

SL vs AFG 1st ODI: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Hambantota, 10:00 AM IST June 2, Friday:

SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, SL vs AFG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SL vs AFG Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Fantasy Playing Tips.

You may like to read

Match Details

Match: SL vs AFG, 1st ODI

Trending Now

Date & Time: June 2, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

SL vs AFG Dream11 Team

Captain: Kusal Mendis

Vice-captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kusal Mendis

Batters: Angelo Mathews, Pathum Nissanka, Najibullah Zadran, Ibrahim Zadran,

Allrounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Mujeeb ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Probable XIs

SL Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana

AFG Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

SQUADS

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhail (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Ahmad Malik

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES