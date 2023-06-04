SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI: All You Need To Know

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, 10 AM IST June 4, Sunday
SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, SL vs AFG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SL vs AFG Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Fantasy Playing Tips.
SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI: SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, SL vs AFG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SL vs AFG Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Fantasy Playing Tips. SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, 10 AM IST June 4, Sunday.
Match: SL vs AFG, 1st ODI
You may like to read
Date & Time: June 4, 10:00 AM IST
Trending Now
Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.
SL vs AFG Dream11 Team
Captain: Ibrahim Zadran
Vice-captain: Dhananjaya de Silva
Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Batters: Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Charith Asalanka
Allrounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai
Bowlers: Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Probable XIs:
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dusan Samantha, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad.
Squads
Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana
Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhail (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Ahmad Malik
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.