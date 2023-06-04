Home

Sports

SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, 10 AM IST June 4, Sunday

SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, 10 AM IST June 4, Sunday

SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, SL vs AFG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SL vs AFG Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Fantasy Playing Tips.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI: All You Need To Know

SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI: SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, SL vs AFG Fantasy Cricket Prediction, SL vs AFG Playing 11s, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Fantasy Playing Tips. SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Picks, Fantasy Tips, Captain, Playing 11s Today’s Match, Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, 10 AM IST June 4, Sunday.

Match: SL vs AFG, 1st ODI

You may like to read

Date & Time: June 4, 10:00 AM IST

Trending Now

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Team

Captain: Ibrahim Zadran

Vice-captain: Dhananjaya de Silva

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batters: Rahmat Shah, Ibrahim Zadran, Charith Asalanka

Allrounders: Dhananjaya de Silva, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Probable XIs:

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dusan Samantha, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhail (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Farid Ahmad Malik

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES