SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Asia Cup 2022 Match 1. Sri Lanka will lock horns against Afghanistan for the opener of Asia Cup 2022. The teams will play the opening match at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Time – 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

SL vs AFG Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Pathum Nissanka, Najibullah Zadran, Dasun Shanaka

All-rounders: Rashid Khan(C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga(VC), Mohammad Nabi

Bowlers: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Asitha Fernando, Chamika Karunaratne.

SL vs AFG Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Dhanushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajaspaksa (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay

Afghanistan: Mohammad Nabi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Karim Janat