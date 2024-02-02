Home

SL vs AFG One-off Test Match Dream11 Team Prediction: Sri Lanka Vs Afghanistan Probable Playing XI For Test Match At Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, Colombo At 10:00 AM IST

SL vs AFG One-off Test Match Dream11 Team Prediction: All You Need To Know

SL vs AFG One-off Test Match Dream11 Team Prediction: Sri Lanka will lock horns against Afghanistan for the one-off Test match which will be played at Singhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, Colombo. This is the first International game Sri Lanka board has been hosting after their suspension by ICC. This is the first Test match for both teams for this WTC Cycle. Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Injury Updates For Today’s Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11 Latest News, SL vs AFG, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dream11, India Dream11, SL vs AFG Dream11, SL vs AFG Dream11 team, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Fantasy team, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan in Hyderabad, Hyderabad Test, SL vs AFG 1st Test.

SL vs AFG Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Nishan Madushka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhanjaya de Silva (c), Remesh Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil, Nasir Jamal, Zia-ur-Rehman Akbar, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masood, Yamin Ahmadzai

SL vs AFG Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Ikram Alikhail

Batters: Angelo Mathews, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Ibrahim Zadran

All-rounders: Dhananjaya de Silva(vc), Nasir Jamal, Ramesh Mendis

Bowlers: Vishwa Fernando, Yamin Ahmadzai

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrema, Ramesh Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha,Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Gunasekara, Milan Ratnayake

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Ikram Alikhail (wk), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Abdul Malik, Baheer Shah, Nasir Jamal, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Zia Ur Rehman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nijat Masoud, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Naveed Zadran

