Home

Sports

SL vs AFG One-Off Test Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Test Match Online And On Tv

SL vs AFG One-Off Test Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Test Match Online And On Tv

Here are the details of when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan one-off Test match online and on TV in India.

SL vs AFG One-Off Test Match Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch

SL vs AFG One-Off Test Match Live Streaming: Afghanistan are currently on a tour to Sri Lanka where the side will play a multi-format series during February 2024. This will include one test, three ODIs and three T20Is. This series will start with a Test match which will be played on February 02 at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo. Afghanistan team will lead by Hashmatullah Shahidi and in the absence of Rashid Khan there are many new faces the bowling lineup for Test match will be totally different. Dhananjaya de Silva will lead Sri Lanka, which will have an experienced unit for this game.

Trending Now

Here are the details of when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan one-off Test match online and on TV in India:

You may like to read

When will the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan One-Off Test match start?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan One-Off Test match will be played at 10 AM IST.

Where will Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan One-Off Test match Played?

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match will be played at Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo.

How we can watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan CricketOne-Off Test Match Free Live Streaming on Mobile APP, TV and Laptop?

The live-telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan One-Off Test match can be watched on all Sony Sports 5.

How we can Live Stream Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan One-Off Test match online?

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan match Free Live Streaming can be watched on the Sony Liv app and website.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Dimuth Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Sadeera Samarawickrema, Ramesh Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha,Vishwa Fernando, Chamika Gunasekara, Milan Ratnayake

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah (vc), Ikram Alikhail (wk), Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Noor Ali Zadran, Abdul Malik, Baheer Shah, Nasir Jamal, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Zia Ur Rehman Akbar, Yamin Ahmadzai, Nijat Masoud, Mohammad Saleem Safi and Naveed Zadran

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.