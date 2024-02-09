Home

SL vs AFG: Pathum Nissanka Creates History, Becomes First Sri Lankan Batter To Hit ODI Double Century

Nissanka's double century helped Sri Lanka post a total of 381/3 in 50 overs against Afghanistan.

New Delhi: Star SL opener Pathum Nissanka created history as he became the first Sri Lankan batter to hit an ODI Double Century. He achieved this feat in the first One-Day International between Kusal Mendis-led Sri Lanka and Hashmatullah Shahidi’s Afghanistan at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele, on February 9.

The 22-year-old dynamo’s double century came in a mere 136 balls, catapulting him into elite company as the third-fastest batter to achieve this milestone in ODIs. With this scintillating performance, Nissanka surpassed the likes of legendary cricketers Chris Gayle (138) and Virender Sehwag (140), respectively.

History maker! Pathum Nissanka smashes the record books with a historic double century, the first ever by a Sri Lankan batsman in ODIs! 🔥🔥🔥 Live Scorecard 📝: https://t.co/z8HCHdOX6P

Watch 👀: https://t.co/CKfwszsd8V#SLvAFG pic.twitter.com/4dqKJTeRYv — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) February 9, 2024

🇱🇰 History made! 🇱🇰 Pathum Nissanka rewrites the record books with a phenomenal 210*, the highest ODI score ever by a Sri Lankan batsman! This innings surpasses the legendary Sanath Jayasuriya’s 24-year-old record of 189, set in 2000.#SLvAFG pic.twitter.com/dJMghNxXTY — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) February 9, 2024

Ishan Kishan holds the record for fastest double-century which he scored against Bangladesh back in 2022 in 126 balls, followed by Glen Maxwell’s 128 deliveries double-hundred.

Nissanka remained unbeaten at 210 in the match in an innings peppered with 20 fours and eight sixes as Sri Lanka put on a total of 381/3 in 50 overs.

Nissanka’s monumental innings not only rewrote the record books but also shattered the long-standing record set by the iconic Sanath Jayasuriya for the highest individual score by a Sri Lankan batter in ODIs. Jayasuriya’s illustrious mark of 189 runs, achieved against India in 2000, was eclipsed by Nissanka’s sublime display of batting mastery

