Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS – The Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka 1st ODI toss between Sri Lanka vs Australia will take place at 2.00 PM IST

Time – 2:30 PM IST



Venue: Pallekele Cricket Stadium

SL vs AUS My Dream 11 Team

Keeper – Kusal Mendis

Batsmen – David Warner (C), Aaron Finch, Mitchell Marsh, Pathum Nissanka

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Charith Asalanka

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood (VC), Kane Richardson, Jhye Richardson

Probable XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Lakshan Sandakan, Kasun Rajitha

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.