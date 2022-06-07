SL vs AUS 1st T20 Live Streaming

Sri Lanka's experienced all-rounder Dasun Shanaka will captain the side, while Indian Premier League (IPL) stars Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne and Bhanuka Rajapaksa have also been included in the Playing XI for the opening T20 International against Australia to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium here later on Tuesday.

Australia named their XI for the series opener on Monday, with Aaron Finch captaining a strong side that is missing first-choice spinner Adam Zampa and Test skipper Pat Cummins.

Here are the Details of When and Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st T20 in India

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st T20 on TV in India?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st T20 will be broadcast online on the SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st T20 online in India?

Pakistan vs West Indies 1st T20 will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

When will Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st T20 Start in India?

The 1st ODI Between Pakistan and West Indies will start at 7:00 PM IST.

SL vs AUS Playing XI:

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.