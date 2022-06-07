Highlights Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st T20 Cricket Scorecard

Update: Australia openers David Warner (70 off 44 balls) and Aaron Finch (61 off 40 balls) unbeaten half centuries help visitors to a thumping 10-wicket win over hosts.

Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch were running with the chase until the play got interrupted by rain. Australia need 28 off 50 balls.

Sri Lanka finish on 128/10 after 20 overs. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc led the Australian bowling attack to do the damage. The visitors need 129 to win.

Australia’s briilliant fielding fuels Sri Lanka’s batting collapse. Josh Hazlewood has been the pick of the bowlers in this innings with 4 wickets till now. Mitchell Starc took 3 wickets in 4 overs by giving away just 26 runs.

Sri Lanka’s experienced all-rounder Dasun Shanaka will captain the side, while Indian Premier League (IPL) stars Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne and Bhanuka Rajapaksa have also been included in the Playing XI for the opening T20 International against Australia to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium here later on Tuesday.

The classy duo of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have also been named in the Sri Lanka top six, while there is no debut just yet for teenage quick Matheesha Pathirana, who recently returned from playing in the IPL.

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

  • 11:10 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Score: SIX!!! Absolutely brilliant from David Warner. FOUR!!! Same shot in the direction. FOUR!!! Fourth boundary off the over. SIX!!! ITS ALL OVER!!! Australia won by 10 wickets.

  • 11:03 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Score: David Warner and Aaron Finch have resumed the proceedings quite nicely. FOUR!!! Finch also reaches his half century. Australia all the way from here. AUS 115-0 after 13 overs.

  • 10:49 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Score: Another good news is that play with no D/L method. No overs have been lost.

  • 10:43 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Score: Play to restart at 10:55 PM IST.

  • 10:32 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Score: There is some good news. The rain which was a bit heavier moment ago has been reduced to a drizzle. The covers are coming off.

  • 10:29 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Score: The rain has got a bit heavier now. From here, it looks like Australia’s game all the way. The players are looking forward to the umpire’s decision now.

  • 10:11 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Score: Rain stops play yet again. Australia are bossing the chase at the moment as they are just 28 runs away from the chase with 50 balls to spare. On the top of that, they are already ahead in the chase.

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Score: 50 up for David Warner. The southpaw continues his brilliant run from IPL to international cricket.

  • 9:56 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Score: David Warner continues his brilliant form in T20 cricket. Captain Aaron Finch has accompanied him well in the chase. It has begun to look like a cakewalk. IN THE AIR!!! Evades the fielder again. AUS need 42 off 60 balls.

  • 9:48 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Score: Difficult time for Sri Lanka. This has been a brilliant pitch to bat on and both David Warner and Aaron Finch are taking them on nicely. Will SL find a breakthrough soon? Aus need 51 off 71 balls.