Highlights Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st T20 Cricket Scorecard

Update: Australia openers David Warner (70 off 44 balls) and Aaron Finch (61 off 40 balls) unbeaten half centuries help visitors to a thumping 10-wicket win over hosts.Also Read - 1st T20I: Hazlewood, Warner and Finch lead Australia to convincing 10-wicket win over Sri Lanka

Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch were running with the chase until the play got interrupted by rain. Australia need 28 off 50 balls. Also Read - SL vs AUS 1st T20 Live Streaming: When And Where to Watch Sri Lanka vs Australia Live in India

Sri Lanka finish on 128/10 after 20 overs. Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc led the Australian bowling attack to do the damage. The visitors need 129 to win. Also Read - SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka 1st T20I Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match R. Premadasa Stadium, 7 PM IST June 7, Tuesday

Australia’s briilliant fielding fuels Sri Lanka’s batting collapse. Josh Hazlewood has been the pick of the bowlers in this innings with 4 wickets till now. Mitchell Starc took 3 wickets in 4 overs by giving away just 26 runs.

Sri Lanka’s experienced all-rounder Dasun Shanaka will captain the side, while Indian Premier League (IPL) stars Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne and Bhanuka Rajapaksa have also been included in the Playing XI for the opening T20 International against Australia to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium here later on Tuesday.

The classy duo of Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis have also been named in the Sri Lanka top six, while there is no debut just yet for teenage quick Matheesha Pathirana, who recently returned from playing in the IPL.

Check Playing XI

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.