SL vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka, Fantasy Hints

SL vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today's Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 2:30 PM IST June 19, Sunday

TOSS – The Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka 3rd ODI toss between Sri Lanka vs Australia will take place at 2.00 PM IST

Time – 2:30 PM IST



Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

SL vs AUS My Dream 11 Team

Kusal Mendis, Steve Smith, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Dunith Wellalage (vc), Glenn Maxwell (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

Disclaimer: India.com does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.