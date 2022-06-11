Highlights Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20 Cricket Scorecard As It HappenedAlso Read - SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Pallekele, 7 PM IST June 11, Saturday

Update: Shanaka played an incredible knock to guide Sri Lanka to a 'miraculous' 4 wicket win.

Captain Dasun Shanaka carried a huge responsibility after the fall of back to back wickets. Sri Lanka's middle order struggled yet again. Josh Hazlewood and Marcus Stoinis were the pick of the bowlers for Aussies.

Danushka Gunathilaka departed early in the chase. Charith Asalanka departed also after playing a handy knock (26 off 19 balls).

Smith’s late strikes and ample support from Wade take Australia to 176/5 after 20 overs. Sri Lanka need 177 to win the match.

After a steady partnership in the middle, the visitors were in deep trouble with quick wickets falling after the first powerplay. Marcus Stoinis and Steve Smith stand did steady the innings a bit. Matthew Wade in the middle now with Smith. Will these batters revive Australian innings from here? Stay tuned for live updates!

Australia have lost their first wicket to Maheesh Theekshana as Aaron Finch (29 off 20 balls) departed courtesy of a brilliant delivery which made a mess of his stumps. Glenn Maxwell joined David Warner in the middle now.

Australia have won the toss and elected to bat first. Both teams have opted for one change each. A minor calf injury means Mitchell Marsh misses out, while Sri Lanka have bolstered their spin attack, with Praveen Jayawickrama replacing Nuwan Thusara

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Josh Inglis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood