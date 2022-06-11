SL vs AUS 3rd T20 Live Streaming

Sri Lanka's experienced all-rounder Dasun Shanaka to captain a depleted Sri Lankan side, while Indian Premier League (IPL) stars Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne and Bhanuka Rajapaksa will be key for their team in the 3rd T20 International against Australia to be played at the R. Premadasa Stadium here later on Tuesday.

In the second T20I on Wednesday, Australia survived an electric spell from rising leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (4/33) to win by three wickets and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Sri Lanka were also fined 40% of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate during the match.

Here are the details of when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20 in India

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20 on TV in India?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20 will be broadcast online on the SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20 online in India?

Pakistan vs West Indies 3rd T20 will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

When will Sri Lanka vs Australia 3rd T20 Start in India?

The 3rd T20 Between Pakistan and West Indies will start at 7:00 PM IST.

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XI:

Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Australia XI: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.