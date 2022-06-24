SL vs AUS 5th ODI Live Streaming

Colombo: Sri Lanka will look to go all out for victory in the fifth and final ODI against a severely-depleted Australia side, given the psychological edge it will provide the hosts ahead of the two-Test series beginning in Galle on June 29. After taking a 3-1 lead in the five-match ODI series, Dasun Shanaka’s side will likely not slow down in the fifth match of the series at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Friday, and will look to hand the tourists another blow ahead of the World Test Championship series. The biggest gain from the series is the emergence of the young Sri Lanka crop looking to put their nation’s cricket back in the limelight. In the midst of the troubling economic crisis in Sri Lanka, their cricketers, many trying to find a footing in the national side, have stood tall.Also Read - LIVE SL vs AUS ODI Score, 4th Match Update : Sri Lanka Avoid Last Over Blip To Win By 4 Runs

Here are the details of when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI in India Also Read - SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 2:30 PM IST June 21, Tuesday

Where will the Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI take place ?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI match will take place at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Also Read - Highlights SL vs AUS 3rd ODI Cricket Score, Colombo: Sri Lanka Beat Australia By 6 Wickets

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI Online in India?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI can be streamed online on the SonyLIV app.

Where can you watch Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI on TV in India?

Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

When will Sri Lanka vs Australia 5th ODI Start in India?

The 5th ODI Between Sri Lanka vs Australia will start at 2:30 PM IST.