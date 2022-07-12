Galle: After skipper Aaron Finch Australia’s star cricketer David Warner has noted a heartfelt message for the people of Sri Lanka, as the citizens braved the economic and political crisis in the country, to turn out in huge numbers to witness the keenly-contested month-long series between the two countries.Also Read - Sri Lanka Crisis: Immigration Staff Block President Rajapaksa's Bid to Flee Country | 10 Points

Sri Lanka is facing a major economical and political crisis as the island nation is having a massive shortage of fuel, essential commodities, and medicines.

Cricket Australia is on the tour in Island Nation as they played 3 T20I and five ODI's. After finishing the test series David Warner Warner took to Instagram to express his gratitude to the Sri Lankans. Warner Shared:

“Thank you Sri Lanka for hosting us here during what is an extremely difficult time. We are so grateful to be able to come here and play the game we love and know you all love supporting. You have opened your arms up to us and we will never forget this trip,” said Warner.

While the country was in the grip of protests with millions of people coming on the streets to demand the resignation of the Sri Lankan President, the month-long series went off smoothly with not a minute’s disruption.

“What I love about your amazing country is no matter the circumstances you always have a smile on your face and are always so welcoming. Thank you and I can’t wait to one day visit for a holiday with my family. #respect #love #cricket,” added Warner.

