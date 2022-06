SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Fantasy Hints

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today's Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 2:30 PM IST June 21, Tuesday

Here is the Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka Series Dream11 Team Prediction

TOSS – The Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka 4thODI toss between Sri Lanka and Australia will take place at 2.00 PM IST

Time – 2:30 PM IST



Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

SL vs AUS My Dream 11 Team

Keeper – Kusal Mendis

Batsmen – David Warner, Aaron Finch, Marnus Labuschagne, Pathum Nissanka (VC)

All-rounders – Glenn Maxwell (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers – Josh Hazlewood, Dushmantha Chameera, Jhye Richardson

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Matthew Kunnheman, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood