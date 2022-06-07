SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka 1st T20I

SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today's Match R. Premadasa Stadium, 7 PM IST June 7, Tuesday

Australia will lock horns against Sri Lanka in 3 T20I on June 7 in R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka's experienced all-rounder Dasun Shanaka will lead Sri Lanka. Here is the Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and AUS vs SL Dream11 Team Prediction, AUS vs SL Fantasy Cricket Prediction, AUS vs SL Playing 11s Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction Sri Lanka vs Australia, Fantasy Playing Tips –Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka T20I Series.

TOSS – The Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka 1st T20I toss between Sri Lanka vs Australia will take place at 6.30 PM IST

Time – June 7, 7 PM IST



Venue: VR. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.

SL vs AUS My Dream 11 Team

Bhanuka Rajapaksa, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Charith Asalanka, Pathum Nissanka, Glenn Maxwell (C), Wanindu Hasaranga (VC), Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

SL vs AUS Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

