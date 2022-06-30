Galle: The roof of a makeshift grandstand at Galle International Stadium has collapsed, reportedly due to heavy rain, delaying the start of the second day’s play between Sri Lanka and Australia. Thankfully, though, no spectators were in the stand at the time, with Australia’s team only just arriving at the ground.Also Read - Sri Lanka vs Australia 1st Test: Nathan Lyon Fuels Collapse As Visitors Dominate Day 1

Rain had begun falling before the scheduled first ball on day two of the first Test, with gusts blowing in off the coastline.

Here is the viral video of Galle International Stadium's grandstand:

There’s more cleaning up to do off the field than on it this morning… if anyone can get this ground ready for play it’s the Galle team #SLvAUSpic.twitter.com/iklKta7xfM — 🏏Flashscore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) June 30, 2022

Rain also continued to fall past the scheduled start of play, (10 am local time) with ground staff struggling to keep the entire outfield covered amid the strong gusts of wind. Tires are being used to keep some sections of tarpaulin down on the ground, however other pieces covering the outfield have been blown away.

In terms of action so far: veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon led Australia with his brilliant fifer, as Australia dominated Sri Lanka on the opening day of the first Test of the two-match series, at Galle International Stadium, here on Wednesday. A total of 13 wickets fell on day one as Australia bowled Sri Lanka out for 212 in their first innings, before reaching 98/3 at stumps and trailing by 114 runs.