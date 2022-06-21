Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI Highlights Cricket Scorecard As It Happened: Dasun Shanaka keeps his nerves in the last over as Sri Lanka edge out Australia in last over thriller. David Warner misses out on a well deserved hundred by 1 run. Sri Lanka in total control right now. Travis Head joined David Warner in the middle as Australia search for a steady partnership. Chamika Karunaratne got the better of Australian captain Aaron Finch.Also Read - SL vs AUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 2:30 PM IST June 21, Tuesday

Sri Lanka managed 258/10 after 20 overs. Australia needed 259 to win and level the series 2-2.

Mitchell Marsh picked up his 2nd wicket of the match. Dhananjaya de Silva departed right after the half century. Chamika Karunaratne walks in to accompany Charitha Asalanka who is approaching his century. The partnership is minting boundaries at will for the hosts. Except Maxwell, spinners have not able to get some help from the pitch.

Australian bowlers remained in total control inside the first 10 overs. Sri Lanka’s top three batters (Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella) are back in the pavilion. Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first here.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

  • 10:46 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: LAST BALL!!! ALL OUT!!! Sri Lanka won by 4 runs. Minor hiccup in the end. But Sri Lanka take the series 3-1.

  • 10:43 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: FOUR!!! Another boundary. Kuhnemann! You got nerves of steel. AUS need 5 to win from last ball.

  • 10:42 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Dasun Shanaka to bowl the final over. FOUR!!! Kuhnemann is keeping Australia in the match. AUS need 9 to win from 2 balls.

  • 10:37 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Game. Set. Match for Australia? Most certainly. DOT BALL!! Australia need 19 off 6 balls.

  • 10:35 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: LATE APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpire gives it out. This looks very close. Has Chamika delivered the final punch? Looks like it! OUT!!! Cummins is gone! AUS need 19 off 7 balls.

  • 10:33 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: FOUR!!! Second bouncer off the over. AUS need 19 off 8 balls.

  • 10:32 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: DOT BALL!!!! AUS need 23 off 9 balls.

  • 10:31 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Chamira Karunaratne has been given the 19th over. Pat Cummins has to take a swipe at him. Cummins swings and takes two runs. AUS need 23 off 11 balls.

  • 10:26 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: Pat Cummins needs to target this over. Two balls and two misses for Cummins. FOUR!!! AUS need 26 off 14 balls.

  • 10:24 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AUS 4th ODI Cricket Score: BIG APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpire denies it. Sri Lanka goes for the review. It is pitching outside leg. Excellent decision from the umpire. AUS need 33 off 18 balls.