Sri Lanka vs Australia 4th ODI Highlights Cricket Scorecard As It Happened: Dasun Shanaka keeps his nerves in the last over as Sri Lanka edge out Australia in last over thriller. David Warner misses out on a well deserved hundred by 1 run. Sri Lanka in total control right now. Travis Head joined David Warner in the middle as Australia search for a steady partnership. Chamika Karunaratne got the better of Australian captain Aaron Finch.

Sri Lanka managed 258/10 after 20 overs. Australia needed 259 to win and level the series 2-2.

Mitchell Marsh picked up his 2nd wicket of the match. Dhananjaya de Silva departed right after the half century. Chamika Karunaratne walks in to accompany Charitha Asalanka who is approaching his century. The partnership is minting boundaries at will for the hosts. Except Maxwell, spinners have not able to get some help from the pitch.

Australian bowlers remained in total control inside the first 10 overs. Sri Lanka’s top three batters (Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella) are back in the pavilion. Australia have won the toss and elected to bowl first here.

Check Playing XI Here:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood

