Live SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score & Updates : Sri Lanka will be locking horns with Australia in the second ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on June 16. Sri Lanka wants to register the first win to stay alive in the series. On the other hand, Australia will look to continue its winning momentum. Both sides have star players in their line-up and it is expected to be a mouthwatering game. Players to watch out for the match would be David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and for the hosts – they would bank heavily on Kusal Mendis.Also Read - SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Pallekele Stadium, 2:30 PM IST June 16, Thursday

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana Also Read - Highlights SL vs AUS 1st ODI Scorecard, Kandy: Maxwell Spoils Hasaranga's Party As Visitors Won By 2 Wickets

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood. Also Read - SL vs AUS 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Kandy, 2:30 PM IST June 14, Tuesday

Here are the Live Updates of SL vs AUS 2nd ODI

Live Updates

  • 6:42 PM IST

  • 6:27 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: Drizzling continues. The game would start to lose overs from 18:48 local time onwards, which is still a fair distance away.

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: The weather forecast for evening is not that bad. As per the latest development, it is just a slight drizzle. We are just a few minutes away from live action. Stay tuned!

  • 6:03 PM IST

  • 5:49 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: Play interrupted due to rain. Sri Lanka’s ground staff in process of covering the ground completely. SL 220-9 after 47.4 overs.

  • 5:38 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: OUT!!! 4th wicket for Pat Cummins. Sri Lanka on the brink now. SL coach will not be happy with the kind of performance the team has put in. Australia have bowled 32 overs for spin in this match. SL 205-9 after 45.1 overs.

  • 5:26 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: OUT!!! Another wicket falls. Jeffrey Vandersay tried to score some runs but edges it straight to the wicketkeeper. There is some help for the seamers as well. Cummins finishes his 6th over. 3 runs and a wicket. SL 199-8 after 42 overs.

  • 5:22 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: Wellalage will be key after the fall of Shanaka’s wicket. Glenn Maxwell finishes his 9th over. Thisn pitch has provided ample support to spinners. Sharp turn and bounce on almost every delivery. Cummins back into the attack. SL 197-7 after 41.1 overs.

  • 5:11 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: OUT!!! Big wicket of Dasun Shanaka. Mitchell Swepson gets the big fish. Shanaka tried to go after the leg spinner but to no avail. Maxwell took a brilliant catch. The gates have now opened. SL 176-7 after 38.2 overs.

  • 4:52 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: The pair of Chamika Karunaratne and captain Dasun Shanaka is the same pair which led Sri Lanka to a miraculous victory in the 3rd T20. But not today. OUT!!! Karunaratne departs. Kuhnemann strikes with a second wicket. SL 159-6 after 33.3 overs.