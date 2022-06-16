Live SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score & Updates: Australia need 216 in 43 overs.Also Read - SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Pallekele Stadium, 2:30 PM IST June 16, Thursday

Sri Lanka will be locking horns with Australia in the second ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on June 16. Sri Lanka wants to register the first win to stay alive in the series. On the other hand, Australia will look to continue its winning momentum. Both sides have star players in their line-up and it is expected to be a mouthwatering game. Players to watch out for the match would be David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and for the hosts – they would bank heavily on Kusal Mendis.

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

Here are the Live Updates of SL vs AUS 2nd ODI

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: David Warner and Aaron Finch are off to a positive start. Especially Warner who is picking Maheesh Theekshana nicely outside the off stump. IN THE AIR!!! No man’s land and Warner survives. AUS 18-0 after 2.2 overs.

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: Australia need 216 in 43 overs to win as per DLS. The most important thing is that rain must have settled the pitch nicely for the Australian openers. Can Sri Lanka equalize? Stay tuned for live updates!

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: The umpires have scheduled an inspection at 19:45 PM IST.

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: Rain has stopped at the Pallekele Cricket stadium. The covers are coming off. Probably the final interruption of the game.

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: Drizzling continues. The game would start to lose overs from 18:48 local time onwards, which is still a fair distance away.

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: The weather forecast for evening is not that bad. As per the latest development, it is just a slight drizzle. We are just a few minutes away from live action. Stay tuned!

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: Play interrupted due to rain. Sri Lanka’s ground staff in process of covering the ground completely. SL 220-9 after 47.4 overs.