Live SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score & Updates: Australia need 216 in 43 overs.

Sri Lanka will be locking horns with Australia in the second ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on June 16. Sri Lanka wants to register the first win to stay alive in the series. On the other hand, Australia will look to continue its winning momentum. Both sides have star players in their line-up and it is expected to be a mouthwatering game. Players to watch out for the match would be David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and for the hosts – they would bank heavily on Kusal Mendis.

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

Here are the Live Updates of SL vs AUS 2nd ODI

Live Updates

  • 9:51 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: Sri Lanka have to reduce the amount of easy singles for Australia. Boundaries are not coming in easily. However, with 4-5 singles in every over, run-rate might never be a problem for Australia. AUS 116-3 after 25 overs.

  • 9:42 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: Marnus Labuschagne averages 37 in ODI cricket. He has a decent strike rate too. He will crucial for Australia in this chase. As far as Dunith Wellalage is concerned, he is getting lot of turn. AUS 105-3 after 23 overs.

  • 9:29 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: FOUR!!! That is the Travis Head we know. It was surprising to see Travis Head batting under the strike rate of 100. The run-rate is well under 6, therefore, there is no need to go bang-bang as well. OUT!!! Big wicket for SL. Steve Smith perishes. AUS 93-2 after 20 overs.

  • 9:19 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: Sri Lankan bowlers have a golden opportunity to choke the flow of runs completely. As for Australia, Travis Head and Steve Smith need to accelerate a bit in the innings. AUS 81-2 after 18 overs.

  • 9:10 PM IST

  • 9:00 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: OUT!!! Dhananjaya de Silva gets another. This time, it’s David Warner. Warner wanted to steer it while making room for himself but to no avail. Spinners ruling the roast here. SL 62-2 after 13.3 overs.

  • 8:54 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: The pitch is gradually becoming more spin friendly. Steve Smith has not been absolutely certain on his shots. The ball staying low is one of the reasons for the Australian batters. AUS 56-1 after 12 overs.

  • 8:45 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: Steve Smith is the new man in for Australia. Former Australia captain brought up an excellent 50 in the previous game. If he scores the same amount of runs in this match, it will be enough. AUS 47-1 after 10 overs.

  • 8:36 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: The replay suggests that umpire is absolutely right! Captain Aaron Finch departs for 14(15). Dhananjaya draws first blood. AUS 39-1 after 7.1 overs.

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: David Warner is playing the role of aggressor really well. He has not let the spinners settle as Theekshana and Dhananjaya are scratching their hands. LONG APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Given OUT! by the umpire. Finch reviews! AUS 39-0 after 7.1 overs.