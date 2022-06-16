Live SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score & Updates: Sri Lanka won by 26 runs (DLS).Also Read - SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Pallekele Stadium, 2:30 PM IST June 16, Thursday

Sri Lanka will be locking horns with Australia in the second ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on June 16. Sri Lanka wants to register the first win to stay alive in the series. On the other hand, Australia will look to continue its winning momentum. Both sides have star players in their line-up and it is expected to be a mouthwatering game. Players to watch out for the match would be David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and for the hosts – they would bank heavily on Kusal Mendis.

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

Here are the Live Updates of SL vs AUS 2nd ODI

Live Updates

  • 11:05 PM IST

  • 10:58 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: An inspiring spell from Chamika Karunaratne has totally bamboozled Australians. OUT!!! It’s all over. Dushmantha Chameera gets the final wicket. SL won by 26 runs.

  • 10:50 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: Game. Set. Match for Australia. Looks like it. Pat Cummins departs courtesy of a brilliant bouncer from Dushmantha Chameera. Sri Lankan crowd has come alive suddenly. Sri Lanka 2 wickets away. AUS still need 35 off 42 balls.

  • 10:41 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: OUT!!! That is a big wicket. Glenn Maxwell is the latest casualty. A well directed bouncer and it paid the dividends. Karunaratne gets his man. He is a character on the field, isn’t he? AUS need 44 off 50 balls.

  • 10:32 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: Chamika Karunaratne back into the attack. He has been impressive with his line and length. He doesn’t bowl express pace but does bowl a good bouncer occasionally. AUS need 53 off 58 balls.

  • 10:23 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: This is getting easier for the Aussies. Sri Lanka need to get Glenn Maxwell out if they need to win this match. Chameera has been brought back into the attack. A bouncer for Glenn Maxwell? A leg side wide ball. Maxwell runs two. AUS need 60 off 70 balls.

  • 10:15 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: There is ample turn available for the spinners. They have to pitch it well to gain results. FOUR!!! However, deliveries like that will not be useful at all. Maxwell gets his first boundary. Is that a start? AUS need 76 off 80 balls.

  • 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: OUT!!! Marnus Labuschagne departs. Australia in deep trouble now. Wellalage gets his 2nd wicket of the match. It is upto Glenn Maxwell yet again as he joins Alex Carey in the middle. AUS need 84 off 86 balls.

  • 10:01 PM IST

  • 9:51 PM IST

    LIVE | SL vs AUS Updates: Sri Lanka have to reduce the amount of easy singles for Australia. Boundaries are not coming in easily. However, with 4-5 singles in every over, run-rate might never be a problem for Australia. AUS 116-3 after 25 overs.