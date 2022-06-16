Live SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Score & Updates: Sri Lanka won by 26 runs (DLS).Also Read - SL vs AUS 2nd ODI Dream11 Team Prediction, Australia Tour Of Sri Lanka, Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Sri Lanka vs Australia, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Pallekele Stadium, 2:30 PM IST June 16, Thursday

Sri Lanka will be locking horns with Australia in the second ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy on June 16. Sri Lanka wants to register the first win to stay alive in the series. On the other hand, Australia will look to continue its winning momentum. Both sides have star players in their line-up and it is expected to be a mouthwatering game. Players to watch out for the match would be David Warner, Glenn Maxwell and for the hosts – they would bank heavily on Kusal Mendis.

SL vs AUS Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Jhye Richardson, Josh Hazlewood.

Here are the Live Updates of SL vs AUS 2nd ODI