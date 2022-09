SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 1 Thursday. Here is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, SL vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction Test game, SL vs BAN Probable XIs Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Fantasy Playing Tips – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20.

TOSS: The Asia Cup T20I match toss between Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh will take place at 7.00 PM (IST) – September 31 Thursday. Also Read - SL vs BAN Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch on Online and on TV in India

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - BAN vs SL, 1st Test, Preview: Test Cricket Returns With Bangladesh Set To Take On Sri Lanka

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

SL vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Kusal Mendis, Anamul Haque

Batters: Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Mahmudullah

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Shakib Al Hasan, Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana, Taskin Ahmed, Dilshan Madushanka

SL vs BAN Probable Playing XI

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Asalanka, Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain