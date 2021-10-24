SL vs BAN Dream11 Tips And Prediction T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dream11 Team Prediction ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today's SL vs BAN at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah: Sri Lanka will lock horns with Bangladesh in a Super 12 Group 1 fixture of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka finished atop the Group A points table, having won all three matches they've played. They defeated Ireland, Namibia and the Netherlands to storm into the next round of the competition. Meanwhile, Bangladesh finished second in Group B with four points. They won against Oman & PNG, but lost to Scotland, which pushed them into the group of death. Here is the T20 World Cup Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction, SL vs BAN Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SL vs BAN Playing 11s T20 World Cup, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh, Fantasy Playing Tips – T20 World Cup.

Time: 3.30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

SL vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Kusal Perera, Mahmudullah, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Pathum Nissanka, Naim Sheikh, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mustafizur Rahman, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana.

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan, Vice-Captain: Kusal Perera.

SL vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Akila Dananjaya, Lahiru Kumara

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan (wk), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

SL vs BAN Squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah(c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w), Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Soumya Sarkar.