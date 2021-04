Dream11 Team Predictions And Tips

SL vs BAN 1st Test Bangladesh Tour of Sri Lanka 2021: Check Captain, Fantasy XI For Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh at Pallekele April 21, Wednesday 10:00 AM IST:

Sri Lanka would host Bangladesh in the first Test at Pallekele starting April 21. It will be a stern test for the hosts against Bangladesh – who would be no pushovers in sub-continental conditions. The return of Angelo Matthews would boost the Lankan side. With Mominul Haque set to lead a rather well-balanced side, Bangladesh might even be eyeing a surprise win against the fancied hosts.

SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Details

Start Time: The 1st Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will start from 10:00 AM IST – April 21, Wednesday

Match Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium

SL vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Liton Das, Dimuth Karunaratne, Mushfiqur Rahim, Pathum Nissanka, Tamim Iqbal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Mehidy Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Taijul Islam and Taskin Ahmed

Captain: Dimuth Karunaratne. Vice-captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

SL vs BAN Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Pathum Nissanka, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Wanindu Hasaranga, Vishwa Fernando and Lahiru Kumara

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain

SL vs BAN SQUADS

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Roshen Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama and Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh

Mominul Haque (c), Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Tamim Khan, Shadman Islam, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadot Hossain, Mohammad Hasan, Yasir Ali, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Mukidul Islam, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam and Nurul Hasan

