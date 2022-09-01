Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Dubai: Sri Lanka will lock horns against Bangladesh for the must win Asia Cup 2022 match. The two teams have made things difficult for themselves in the marquee tournament by losing their respective opening matches.Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav's SAVAGE Response to Pak Journo's Question on Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Opening Pair | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Afghanistan caused a massive upset for Sri Lanka in the curtain-raiser by eight wickets. It was one of the worst performances by the island nation as Afghanistan chased the low score of 106 runs within 10.1 overs. Sri Lanka now needs to forget the disaster performance and do well on Thursday to proceed to the next round. Also Read - Rohit Sharma Breaks Virat Kohli's Captaincy Record After India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 Clash

Bangladesh are also floating on the same boat. The Tigers were hammered by Afghanistan by seven wickets. Mosaddek Hossain was the only positive for the team with a knock of 48 runs. The other Bangladeshi batters need to follow the same template to ensure a good batting performance against Sri Lanka. Also Read - Gautam Gambhir Makes BIG Statement; Wants Virat Kohli to Bat at No. 4 And Suryakumar Should Play at No. 3

Here are the details of when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match online and on TV in India

Where will the SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 take place ?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup match will take place at Dubai International Stadium.

Where can you watch SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 Online in India?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup match can be streamed online on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where can you watch SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 on TV in India?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup match will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network in India.

When will SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2022 Start in India?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup match will start at 7:30 PM IST.



