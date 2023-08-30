Home

SL Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Live

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2023 Group B will start live at 3 PM IST in Kandy. Live streaming of SL vs PAK will be available at Disney+ Hotstar.

Bangladesh will be aiming for their maiden Asia Cup title. (Image: BCB)

Pallekele: Bangladesh will aim for a kill against an injury-hit Sri Lanka in their opening Asia Cup 2023 opener at the Pallekele stadium in Kandy on Thursday. Defending champions Sri Lanka have been hit by injuries and COVID-19 infection and named their 15-member squad just on Tuesday. The Lankans lost Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madhushanka to various injuries, while Kusal Perera, who last played an ODI in 2021, is yet to make a full recovery from COVID-19 infection. The BAN vs SL match starts At 3 PM IST.

The Dasun Shanaka-led side haven’t had a good year so far in ODIs. They started with a 0-3 drubbing at the hands of India, and then lost to New Zealand 0-2. The managed to beat Afghanistan at home before winning the ICC Qualifiers in Harare to book tickets to India in October-November.

The Lankans will be depending heavily on the likes of Pathum Nissanka (687 runs in 2023), Dimuth Karunaratne (481 runs) and Charith Asalanka (341 runs) and will hope that skipper Shanaka find his touch against Bangladesh.

On the bowling front, spinner Maheesh Theekshana (23 wickets from 10 matches in 2023) and pacer Kasun Rajitha (14 wickets) will have to cover the absence of frontline bowlers. On the other hand, Bangladesh have been hit by injuries too. Tamim Iqbal was ruled out a long before due to a back injury.

They were dealt by heavy blows when pacer Ebadot Hossain and wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das, missed out just a couple of days back due to injuries. Shakib Al Hasan has been given the captaincy duties while a lot will depend on Mushfiqur Rahim and Najmul Shanto too.

The experienced Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam and Taskin Ahmed have come up with adequate performances on the bowling front. Both the teams will be keen for a win because the equations of net run rate might come into play as there are predictions of rains here.

Head-To-Head

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have met 13 time in Asia Cup history. Sri Lanka won 11 of them while Bangladesh emerged victorious on two occasions.

How to watch the Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match on television in India?

Star Sports has the broadcast rights of the Asia Cup 2023 in the Indian sub-continent. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh match will be live on all Star Sports channels from 3 PM IST.

How to get live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match?

Live streaming of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan.

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Tawhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Anamul Haque Bijoy.

