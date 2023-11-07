Top Recommended Stories

Shakib-Al-Hasan TROLLED After Angelo Mathews Gets Timed-Out!

SL vs BAN: Shakib appealed and Angelo Mathews was given timed out and the incident has created a massive controversy. 

Updated: November 7, 2023 8:23 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

BAN vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews Dismisses Shakib Al Hasan, Taunts Bangladeshi Captain For 'Timed-Out' - WATCH Viral Video. (Image: Twitter)

Delhi: Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan has faced the heat on social space on Monday despite the win over Sri Lanka in Delhi. Shakib appealed and Angelo Mathews was given timed out and the incident has created a massive controversy. While most are supporting the veteran Sri Lankan cricketer over the bizarre episode, Shakib is facing the heat as fans and experts believe the Bangladeshi captain’s action was unsportsmanlike. After Mathews was given out, fans believe Shakib could still have asked him to come back – but that did not happen. Here are some of the reactions that show how Shakib is getting trolled on social media.

“I felt like I was at war. Whatever I had to do, I did it. There will be debates. Today that (the time out) helped, I won’t deny that!” said Shakib after the match.

“One of our fielders came to me and said that if I appealed, he (Mathews) would be out. The umpire asked me if I was serious. It’s in the laws; I don’t know if it’s right or wrong,” added Shakib.

