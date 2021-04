Live Streaming Cricket Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test 2021

Amid the IPL season, Sri Lanka will host Bangladesh in a two-match Test series at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. The hosts had recently toured West Indies and had drawn the two-match series 0-0. On the other hand, Bangladesh had also toured the Caribbean nations but they had lost both of their Test matches. Thus, Bangladesh will aim to make a solid start in the series against the Island nation. Bangladesh will miss the services of their talisman Shakib Al Hasan, who has been granted NOC by the BCB to ply his trade in the Indian Premier League for Kolkata Knight Riders. The Tigers’ linchpin bowler Mustafizur Rahman is also playing for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. On the other hand, Sri Lanka has been inconsistent in the Test format in the recent past and it should be an enthralling contest between the two teams. Also Read - PFC vs FCG, AFC Champions League: Live Streaming Football: When And Where to Watch Persepolis FC vs FC Goa Live Football Match Online and TV Telecast in India

Live Streaming Cricket Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test

When is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test match will be played on 21st April.

What are the timings for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test match will begin from 10:00 PM IST.

Where is Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test match being played?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

Which TV Channel will broadcast Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch the Live Stream of Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test?

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test match will live stream on Sony Liv App.

What are the Probable Playing XIs for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

SL: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Lasith Embuldeniya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara

BAN: Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Yasir Ali, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraj, Taijul Islam, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed.

SL vs BAN SQUADS

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Oshada Fernando, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Pathum Nissanka, Suranga Lakmal, Vishwa Fernando, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Praveen Jayawickrama, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ramesh Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Roshen Silva

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali