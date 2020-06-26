Dream11 Team Prediction

SL vs BRF CBA League 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today’s Shanxi Loongs Flying Tigers vs Beijing Royal Fighters Eagles Match at 1:00 PM IST June 26 Friday: Also Read - GST vs TPN Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Guangdong vs Tianjin Match at 9:30 AM IST June 26 Friday

The ongoing season is the 25th of the Chinese Basketball League which got underway from November 1, 2019. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was suspended midway on February 1. After over four months of hiatus, it finally resumed on June 20. The forced break has resulted in a change of format with the first two rounds of playoffs now being one-off matches and last two rounds will be best-of-three-games. Also Read - FS vs SH Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Fujian Sturgeons vs Shandong Heroes Match at 1:30 PM IST June 25 Thursday

The 20 participating teams included Bayi Rockets, Beijing Ducks, Beikong Royal Fighters, Fujian Sturgeons, Guangdong Southern Tigers, Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Jiangsu Dragons, Jilin Northeast Tigers, Liaoning Flying Leopards, Nanjing Monkey Kings, Qingdao Eagles, Shandong Heroes, Shanghai Sharks, Shanxi Loongs, Shenzhen Aviators, Sichuan Blue Whales, Tianjin Pioneers, Xinjiang Flying Tigers, Zhejiang Golden Bulls and Zhejiang Guangsha Lions Also Read - JD vs BRF Dream11 Team Prediction CBA League 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Today's Jiangsu Dragons vs Beijing Royal Fighters Match at 9:30 AM IST June 25 Thursday

My Dream11 Team

Chang, Fogg, Sun, Moultrie, Ge, Yan, Meng, Wang

SQUADS

Shanxi Zhongyu (SL): Chunqing Liu, Hanjun Chang, Zhijiang Xing, Guo Xiaopeng, Shuai Yuan, Helin Teng, Junwei Ren,Zhang Zelong, Pengfei Yan, Wei Meng, ZhaoBao Ge, Liu Guangcen, Tian Guisen

Beijing Royal Fighters (BRF): Yue Sun, Zirui Wang, Ban Duo, Bolong Meng, Kyle Fogg, Zhang Fan, Yasong Chang, Jinlong Chen, Tonglin Sun, Zian Chen, Yu Liang, Xiangbing Wang, Shang Gao, Arnett Moultrie, Haoyang Jing, Zong Zan, Shaojie Wang, Zheng Wang, Mengjun Xu

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SL Dream11 Team/ BRF Dream11 Team/ Shanxi Zhongyu Dream11 Team/ Beijing Royal Fighters Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips And Prediction/ Online Basketball Tips and more.