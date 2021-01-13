SL vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction 1st 1st Test

The excitement of Test cricket continues as 1st Test between England and Sri Lanka is all set to get underway on Thursday. The 1st Test match between SL vs ENG will begin at 10:00 AM IST – January 14, Thursday. Both the teams will play two-match Test series in the Sri Lanka. The series will be part of the World Test Championship. England and Sri Lanka are almost out of the race to play the final of the WTC at the Lord's. England will enter the series as the favourites to win as Sri Lanka are going through a rough patch as last month they were whitewashed by South Africa in two-match Test series.

TOSS: The 1st Test toss between Sri Lanka vs England will take place at 09:30 AM IST, January 14, Thursday, in UAE Also Read - 3rd Test: Joe Root Plays Guitar In Dressing Room As England Celebrate Clean Sweep vs Sri Lanka | WATCH

Time: 10:00 AM IST. Also Read - Indian Premier League 2019: Is Joe Root Making His IPL Debut For Delhi Daredevils in 2019? Sourav Ganguly's Tweet Sparks Rumours

Venue: Galle International Stadium

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Jos Buttler, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Perera

Batsmen – Joe Root, Lahiru Thirimanne, Zak Crawley, Dinesh Chandimal

All-Rounders – Dasun Shanaka

Bowlers – Mark Wood, James Anderson, Suranga Lakmal

Sri Lanka vs England Predicted Playing XIs

England Probable Playing XI: Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (C), Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal

Sri Lanka vs England Squads

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Roshen Silva, Vishwa Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan

England Squad: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes, Olly Stone

