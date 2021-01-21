SL vs ENG Dream11 Tips And Prediction 2nd Test

Sri Lanka vs England Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd Test – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s SL vs ENG at Galle International Stadium. The excitement of Test cricket continues as 2nd Test between England and Sri Lanka is all set to get underway on Thursday. The 2nd Test match between SL vs ENG will begin at 10:00 AM IST – January 22, Friday. Both the teams will play two-match Test series in the Sri Lanka. The series will be part of the World Test Championship. England and Sri Lanka are almost out of the race to play the final of the WTC at the Lord’s. England will enter the series as the favourites to win as Sri Lanka are going through a rough patch as they also lost the first match of the series where they put up some fight but failed to capitalize on several occasions. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for 2nd Test – SL vs ENG Dream11 Team Prediction, Sri Lanka vs England Dream11 Tips, SL vs ENG Probable Playing XIs, SL vs ENG Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – 2nd Test. Also Read - SL vs ENG 1st Test: Sri Lanka Openers Lead Hosts Fightback After Joe Root's Double Century

TOSS: The 2nd Test toss between Sri Lanka vs England will take place at 09:30 AM IST, January 21, Friday, in Sri Lanka Also Read - SL vs ENG 1st Test: Dom Bess Claims Five-Wicket Haul as England Dominate Day 1

Time: 10:00 AM IST. Also Read - Sri Lanka vs England 1st Test in Galle: Likely Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Toss Timing, Squads, Weather Forecast For 1st Test

Venue: Galle International Stadium

SL vs ENG My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Kusal Perera, Jos Buttler

Batsmen – Zak Crawley, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella, Joe Root

All-Rounders – Wanindu Hasaranga, Sam Curran

Bowlers – Lasith Embuldeniya, James Anderson, Dom Bess

Sri Lanka vs England Predicted Playing XIs

England Probable Playing XI: Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (C), Dan Lawrence, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Dom Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal

Sri Lanka vs England Squads

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dilruwan Perera, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Dushmantha Chameera, Roshen Silva, Vishwa Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Minod Bhanuka, Ramesh Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan

England Squad: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Daniel Lawrence, Jos Buttler(w), Sam Curran, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, Mark Wood, James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Ben Foakes, Olly Stone

