New Delhi: Former Indian head coach Anshuman Gaikwad believes it is important for Prithvi Shaw to stay grounded despite having immense talent under his belt. Shaw had a great start to his international career as he scored a fine century on debut against West Indies back in 2018 in the home series.

However, he veered off the track as he could not get going at the top level. The talented batsman struggled to get going in the first Test match against Australia in the pink-ball game and thus he was dropped from the final XI. Shaw, as expected was not picked for the home series against England.

However, he was able to bounce back in style as he scored 827 runs in eight matches of the Vijay Hazare trophy. Thus, he broke Mayank Agarwal's record of scoring most runs in the 50-overs domestic tournament. Subsequently, the prodigy batsman scored 308 runs in eight matches in the first phase of IPL 2021.

On the other hand, Gaekwad feels Shaw got a bit overconfident after having a good start to his career and he needs to stay grounded to get the best out of himself.

“It’s going to be very important for him. He’s a brilliant player, who’s got a lot of runs. He started off with flying colours. We thought ‘here is a boy who had come here to stay. But then he lost it. And why did he lose it? It could be confidence, it could be overconfidence or arrogance. These are the reasons for which a player has a downfall. Being grounded is very, very important. I’ve seen the greatest of players – talk about Tendulkar, Dravid, Vishwanath. They were all grounded, and never put their collars up or said ‘I’m so and so’,” stated Gaekwad.

Gaekwad added that Shaw should learn from former Indian greats who stayed grounded to have successful careers under their belt.

“All these guys played for long – Laxman, Sourav, Azhar. All of them. Of course, being young these things happen but I’m sure he’s learnt his lesson. He has to grow up, and I’m sure he has. Some players probably improve from the experience of watching others, while some want to do it themselves. They want to experience it themselves and then improve, so I hope he has learnt his lesson. Also, the thing with him is that he’s got time with him. He’s got tremendous potential and promise, so the sky’s the limit.”

Shaw will be seen in the limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. The first ODI will now be played on 18th July at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium.