New Delhi: India's all-rounder Hardik Pandya's childhood coach Jitendra Singh was disappointed after his ward was not considered for the captaincy role in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. Shikhar Dhawan was named as captain as he has all the experience under his belt whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar was named as Dhawan's deputy.

On the other hand, Jitendra Singh feels Hardik Pandya could have been considered for the leadership role as he had good cricket acumen and can lead India in the future. Pandya is known to give his best and he is full of energy. The all-rounder has shown the skills to go a long way in his career and has played a key role in India's success in the limited-overs format.

Asked if he was disappointed that Pandya was not considered for the captaincy role, Jitendra Singh told News18 Sports, "Definitely, I was. He could have been a great option as he can play for five to seven years. He has got new thoughts and has a lot of energy. He could have been a good investment (in captaincy) especially for the white ball format."

“He can contribute. He has got the technique and temperament and maturity and if he gets an opportunity he can prove himself. The conditions don’t matter for him as his technique is sound and simple,” quoted Jitendra.

Meanwhile, Jitendra added that stardom and fame hasn’t changed Hardik Pandya and he is still the same as he was in the nascent stages of his young career.

“No, he hasn’t at all. He remains the same Under-16 boy from the club days. To be honest, of late, he has taught me a lot of things because of his exposure and interactions with a lot of players and coaches who are active in international cricket. If you are a good human being, you will be a good cricketer as well. Cricket is a byproduct of your personality,” said Jitendra.

Pandya hasn’t bowled at full tilt since undergoing back surgery but his childhood coach added that the all-rounder is serious regarding his bowling and he will be seen bowling in the Sri Lanka series.

“I want him to perform more as an all-rounder. If his alignment and bowling action is better, he will definitely be. He is very serious regarding his bowling.”