New Delhi: India’s wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav is optimistic that he will be back if he performs at the top of his game in the upcoming limited-over series against Sri Lanka. Yadav was picked for the tour of England after his indifferent form in all three formats of the game. Also Read - IND vs SL 2021: Shikhar Dhawan-Led Team India Lands in Colombo For Limited-Overs Series Versus Sri Lanka | SEE PICS

The left-arm spinner has been in poor form in the recent past and he will look to turn the tables in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. Kuldeep has not been at his best in the last couple of years and he has definitely lost his confidence at the top level. Also Read - Unrealistic to Give Opportunity to all Youngsters in Sri Lanka: Rahul Dravid

Ergo, the series against Sri Lanka will be a perfect opportunity for Kuldeep to get back his lost confidence. In fact, this will be India’s last white-ball assignment before the T20 World Cup, and Rahul Dravid has indicated that there are a couple of spots to grab. Also Read - Batting is Fragile: Michael Vaughan Reckons it Will be Tough For England to Beat India

Kuldeep Yadav said while talking to Telegraph, “This Sri Lanka tour is very, very important because, first of all, I’m not a part of the Test squad (in England). And secondly, this is one good opportunity to play and perform. Thereafter, we’ve got the IPL as well, which gives me another opportunity to be back in the reckoning.”

Kuldeep added that he is not thinking about a place in the T20 World Cup but he is optimistic that he will be back in the team if he performs well in the upcoming series.

“Nothing parallels performance, and if I perform, I know I’ll definitely be back, honestly, I’m not thinking much about a T20 World Cup berth now because it eventually boils down to how well I keep doing. There’s healthy competition in the squad, so I know what my job is.”

The spinner from Uttar Pradesh also revealed that he discusses the mental aspect of the game with former Indian spinner Narender Hirwani. India will play the first ODI against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium at Colombo on 13th July.