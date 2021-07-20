New Delhi: The Indian team had a great start to the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka as they thrashed the hosts by seven wickets in the opening game. There were a lot of positives for the Indian team as Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal got back into form and scalped two wickets each. Furthermore, Hardik Pandya also rolled his arm over though he went wicketless.Also Read - India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming 2nd ODI: Where to Watch IND vs SL Stream Live Cricket Match Online, TV Telecast- All You Need to Know

On the other hand, Prithvi Shaw gave a blistering start to the team as he raced to 43 runs off just 24 balls before he was dismissed by Dhananjaya de Silva. Ishan Kishan made a fine start to his ODI career as he smashed a six on the first ball he faced by prancing down the track. Kishan also scored the second-fastest fifty on his ODI debut off just 33 balls.

Moreover, Shikhar Dhawan played a captain's knock as he held one end up and played second fiddle to Shaw and Kishan. Dhawan scored an unbeaten knock of 86 runs to take his team over the line and also became the fourth-fastest batsman to score 6000 ODI runs after Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli, and Kane Williamson.

Meanwhile, India’s first ODI win was their 92nd against Sri Lanka, as they have dominated while playing against their Southern neighbors. Thus, India has tied with Pakistan and Australia, for most wins against one particular opposition. Pakistan has registered the same number of wins against Sri Lanka whereas Australia has won 92 matches against New Zealand.

Ergo, if India goes on to win the second ODI against Sri Lanka on Tuesday at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, then they will go past Pakistan and Australia’s tally of most wins against one opponent. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will aim to bounce back but they will have their work cut out against a talented Indian team.