The 30-year-old Perera was the captain of the Lankan team in England but since the central contract dispute between players and the cricket board, Dasun Shanaka has been appointed captain at his expense. "Kusal Janith Perera will not be able to take part in the ODI and the T20I series against India owing to an injury. The wicket-Keeper batsman suffered a right shoulder sprain during training," SLC said in a statement.

🇱🇰 Sri Lanka wicketkeeper-batsman Kusal Perera will miss the ODI and T20I series against India due to a sprained shoulder. Pacer Binura Fernando will also miss the 50-over matches due to a lateral ligament sprain. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/MJuHblxJaH — ICC (@ICC) July 16, 2021



"Fast Bowler Binura Fernando sprained his left ankle during a practice session held yesterday (July 15, 2021). It's a lateral ligament sprain. Fernando will be unavailable for the ODI series of the India Tour of Sri Lanka," it added.

Sri Lanka had recently played against England in three ODIs and three T20Is and the cricketers returned to their country on Tuesday evening. The Islanders failed to win a single match on their tour to England as they suffered a 3-0 defeat in T20Is and a 2-0 loss in the ODI series.

Earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) announced the revised itinerary of India’s upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

“The tour comprising 3 ODIs and as many T20Is will now start from July 18th, 2021,” read an official statement from BCCI. The three ODIs will now be played on July 18, 20, and 23. While the three T20Is will go ahead on July 25, 27, and 29.