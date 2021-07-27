New Delhi: The second T20I between India and Sri Lanka has been postponed after all-rounder Krunal Pandya has been tested positive in the Indian camp. It is reported that the third match will now take place on 28th July and the final T20I, which was scheduled to take place on Thursday will be pushed to Friday.Also Read - Can See Shades of MS Dhoni in Shikhar Dhawan’s Calm & Composed Captaincy: Kamran Akmal

It has been confirmed by the BCCI that India's all-rounder Krunal Pandya has been tested positive for Covid-19. The all-rounder will now go under isolation before he returns two negative Covid-19 test.

NEWS : Krunal Pandya tests positive. Second Sri Lanka-India T20I postponed to July 28. The entire contingent is undergoing RT-PCR tests today to ascertain any further outbreak in the squad.#SLvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) July 27, 2021



Thus, once again the ongoing series between Sri Lanka and India has come under the scanner and may also get cancelled. All the players who were in contact with Krunal Pandya will now be tested again and could be asked to complete isolation for a couple of days.

In fact, the ODI series was also earlier postponed between the two teams after Covid-19 cases in the Sri Lanka camp. The ODI series was earlier slated to begin from July 13 but was rescheduled and commenced from July 18 at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo.

Meanwhile, India had won the first T20I by 38 runs to take a 1-0 in the three-match series. India had posted a fighting score of 164 runs after Suryakumar Yadav had scored a fine fifty whereas Shikhar Dhawan had scored 46 runs.

On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he scalped four wickets and conceded only 22 runs in 3.4 overs he bowled. Furthermore, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, and Yuzvendra Chahal had done a fine job.

If the series goes on, India will look to continue their good show whereas Sri Lanka will aim to bounce back to stay alive in the series.