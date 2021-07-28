New Delhi: The second T20I between Sri Lanka and India will take place at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium on 28th July at 8:00 PM IST. The match was initially scheduled to take place on Tuesday but was rescheduled to Thursday after Krunal Pandya was tested positive for Covid-19. Thus, it was thought that the series could be on the verge of cancellation.Also Read - ICC T20I Rankings: Wanindu Hasaranga Achieves Career-Best Second Place, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Moves Up

Furthermore, it was reported that all the eight close contacts of Krunal Pandya were tested negative as per the PTI. However, they might not be available for selection in the second T20I and will need to go under isolation. Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan Set to Miss Remainder of Series After Being Termed Close Contact With Krunal Pandya: Report

BCCI have added Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore and Simarjeet Singh to the Indian squad. Also Read - SL vs IND Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, 2nd T20I: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Sri Lanka vs India at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, 28th July, 8:00 PM IST Wednesday

“Krunal is symptomatic with cough and throat pain. He is obviously out of the series and will not be able able to return with rest of the squad,” a BCCI source tracking the developments in Colombo told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

“However the good news is that all his eight close contacts who were identified by the BCCI medical officer (Dr Abhijit Salvi) have tested negative. But as a precautionary measure can’t take the field,” the source added.

In fact, it was reported by Sports Tak that Shikhar Dhawan has been identified as one of the close contacts and thus he may not take part in the second match and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead in his place. However, it is now confirmed that Dhawan is available for selection and he will lead the team in the second game.

“The decision to have extra players was a wise move and those players have now come to the team’s rescue,” said a tour official refuting the talk that the tour was in danger of being called off.

Meanwhile, the third T20I will take place on Thursday. India had taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series as they had won the first game convincingly by 38 runs after Suryakumar Yadav scored a fine fifty whereas Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped four wickets.