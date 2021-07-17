New Delhi: India’s stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan believes Ravi Shastri and Rahul Dravid have a different style of motivating the players as coaches. Dhawan has played under the tutelage of Ravi Shastri whereas he will lead India for the first time under the guidance of Rahul Dravid.Also Read - SL vs IND 2021: Will be Surprised if Sri Lanka Gets One Win Against This Indian Team, Says Sanjay Manjrekar

Shastri is known to motivate the players through pep talk whereas Dravid is calm and composed under all circumstances. The current Indian team coach, Ravi Shastri has done a fine job for the side whereas Dravid has done great work at the Under-19 and India A level and has got the best out of the young players. Also Read - SL vs IND 2021: Indian Players Have Played IPL But Not Much International Cricket, Says Dasun Shanaka

Shikhar Dhawan said in the post-match presentation, “They (Dravid and Shastri) both have their own qualities and they both are very positive people. I have spent time with Ravi Bhai (Ravi Shastri) and their ways to motivate are different. Also Read - Sri Lanka vs India 2021, Stats Preview - Shikhar Dhawan on Cusp of Achieving New Landmarks

“Ravi Bhai’s energy is a bit strong, whereas Rahul Bhai (Rahul Dravid) is very calm, composed and strong as well, so everyone has their own way and I enjoy playing under both of them.”

Dhawan added that they will give opportunities to young players in the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka, who are on the radar of Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri for the T20 World Cup.

“I haven’t had any specific discussion with Virat or Ravi bhai. But I am sure they must have had some sort of discussion with Rahul bhai and selectors and I am sure we would be conveyed that message,” Dhawan told media persons ahead of the first ODI on Sunday.

“Whoever is playing this series, it is looking at T20 World Cup. Of course, if selectors, Ravi bhai or Virat have some players in mind, we can mutually agree and play that player as this is a good platform. If you want to see someone before World T20, this is the only series you have,” the veteran opener said.

The first ODI between India and Sri Lanka will take place at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo on Sunday.